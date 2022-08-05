WFP Sri Lanka: Situation Report 5 August 2022

In Numbers

Highlights

Thus far, WFP reached 2,194 of the 2,400 targeted pregnant women in urban poor communities in Colombo with value vouchers. WFP expects to complete distribution next week.

WFP’s cash-based transfers are due to start in Galle, Mullaitivu, and Nuwara Eliya districts, followed by Ampara, Colombo, Jaffna, Kurunegala, Mannar, Monaragala, and Vavuniya. Current funding is sufficient for WFP to reach approximately 179,000 individuals from low-income households.

Situation Update

Sri Lanka, an island-nation with a population of 22 million people, continues to weather the hardships brought by its worst economic crisis in 70 years.

Higher prices for food and other essentials, coupled with losses in income, are making it increasingly difficult for families to afford sufficient nutritious food. According to the National Consumer Price Index, food inflation increased to 75.8 percent in June, from 58 percent in May 2022. The Colombo Consumer Price Index indicated that food inflation in the capital city Colombo is higher, at 80 percent, during the same period.