WFP Sri Lanka: Situation Report 22 June 2022

In Numbers

5.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance

4.9 million people food insecure

1.7 million people targeted in the Humanitarian Needs and Priorities Plan June-September 2022

Highlights

• WFP has distributed more than 1,000 vouchers to pregnant women and expects to reach all 2,200 by the end of June.

• Fortified rice, cooking oil, and lentils have been purchased and are en-route to Sri Lanka.

• The Government of Australia confirmed US$15.3 million contribution to WFP’s emergency response operations.

Situation Update

• The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says the economic turmoil in Sri Lanka could escalate into a fullblown humanitarian emergency. The United Nations has launched a US$47.2 million plan for the period June through September, to respond to the Government’s request for support.

• The Government has announced a two-week shutdown of government services and schools in Colombo to reduce the number of people taking private and public transportation as fuel stocks are predicted to run out in five days.

• The National Cabinet has established a Committee on Food Security to address the food crisis. The committee will be responsible for measures to mitigate the food security deterioration for up to five million people.

• In health, currently close to 200 essential medicines are now out of stock, with a predicted shortage of another 163 critical over the next two to three months. Additionally, over 2,700 essential surgical and more than 250 regular laboratory items are also out of stock. Due to power cuts and the lack of fuel to operate generators, many hospitals have had to postpone non-urgent surgeries and procedures.

• The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is visiting Sri Lanka to discuss debt relief and restructuring.