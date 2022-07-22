WFP Sri Lanka Situation Report 22 July 2022

In Numbers

6.3 million people are food insecure. This is likely to deteriorate as the crisis unfolds.

6.7 million people are not consuming acceptable diets.

3.4 million people are planned to be targeted by WFP to receive emergency food, nutrition, and school meals

Highlights

• WFP will start cash distributions starting in the districts of Galle, Nuwara Eliya, and Mullaitivu in early August.

• While WFP and FAO have found that 6.3 million people are food insecure as of June 2022, WFP is concerned that this figure could increase – particularly as the situation deteriorates and the impacts of the economic and food crises continue to mount.