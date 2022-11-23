WFP Sri Lanka: Situation Report 21 November 2022

In Numbers

32 percent of households are food insecure (September 2022)

3.4 million people are being prioritized to receive emergency assistance from WFP in 2022

7.0 million people in need

Highlights

• 945,000 people have received WFP assistance since the start of the emergency response

• 394,000 schoolchildren have received school meals prepared with WFP rice.

• WFP has reached 70,596 people with in-kind food assistance.

• WFP reached 479,908 people with cash assistance since the start of the emergency operation and 24,244 people with cash assistance from 7 November to 20 November.

Situation Update

• Around three in ten households are facing insufficient food consumption, with many consuming far less diverse diets, according to WFP’s recent Household Food Security Survey for September 2022.

• According to the Market Functionality Index for September 2022, traders reported some concerns around food availability. Cereal supplies were reported to be less reliable than non-cereal and non-food items. In particular, flour, bread and millet were more scarce compared to the previous month.

• Year-on-year headline inflation remained high in October at 70.6 percent, though slightly lower than in September (73.7 percent), according to the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI). This marks the twelfth month in a row of double-digit inflation.

Year-on-year food inflation also remained high in October, at 80.9 percent.