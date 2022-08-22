WFP Sri Lanka: Situation Report 19 August 2022

In Numbers

6.3 million people are food-insecure

6.7 million people are not consuming adequate diets

3.4 million people are prioritized to receive assistance from WFP

Highlights

• WFP started its cash-based transfers on 15 August. It has reached 1,944 beneficiaries of a total of more than 517,000 planned.

• WFP has reached a total of 2,490 pregnant women with value vouchers of LKR 15,000 (US$40) each to support food and nutritional needs.

• WFP has procured 23,910 mt of rice, yellow split peas, and vegetable oil; 78.5 mt of vegetable oil has arrived in country, 600 mt of rice are in transit, and the remainder is due to arrive between August and November.

Situation Update

• Mired by food, fuel, and fertilizer shortages and sky-high prices, the people of Sri Lanka continue to endure the impacts of its worst economic crisis.

• This is translated into the dire food security situation, with 6.3 million people food-insecure, based on WFP and FAO’s Crop and Food Security Assessment Mission.

• To monitor the prevailing trend in food insecurity, WFP is conducting monthly telephone surveys covering all nine provinces across estate, urban, and rural settings. The surveys will gather data on household food security, nutrition, access to food, markets, livelihoods, and debt. Data collection from the month of July is completed and findings are being finalized.