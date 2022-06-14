WFP Sri Lanka: Situation Report 14 June 2022

In Numbers

5.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance

4.9 million people food insecure

1.7 million people targeted in the Humanitarian Needs and Priorities Plan June-September 2022

Source: Humanitarian Needs and Priorities Plan

Highlights

• WFP begins distributing vouchers this week to 2,200 vulnerable pregnant women in the poorest areas of Colombo. Each household will receive LKR 15,000 (approx. USD 40).

• The UN appealed to the donor community for USD 47.2 million to meet the most urgent humanitarian needs of 1.7 million people in the next four months (June to September 2022).

Situation Update

• Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948. The population is struggling to meet their daily food and nutrition needs in the face of shortages and higher food prices for food and fuel.

• Employment and household incomes have been battered by COVID and this latest economic crisis, directly affecting people’s ability to afford food and other essential items.

• Food inflation in Sri Lanka is 57 percent, driven by rising global food prices, dwindling foreign reserves, unfavourable exchange rates and low domestic food production.

• WFP and the Government conducted a joint rapid food security assessment in April. It surveyed the poorest households in 17 districts and found that 86 percent are using coping mechanisms such as purchasing cheaper, less nutritious food (95 percent); limiting portion sizes (83 percent); and reducing the number of meals eaten daily (66 percent).

• The United Nations is appealing for US$ 47.2 million to meet the most urgent humanitarian needs of 1.7 million people until September. Of this, USD10 million is for WFP activities.

• The Government is providing cash transfers to 3.3 million people through its social safety net programme with support from international financial institutions. However, several vital national nutritional support programmes have stalled due to lack of funds.