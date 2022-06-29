WFP Sri Lanka - Market Monitor - May 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Overall inflation continued to increase to 45.3% in May from 33.8% in April.

Food inflation increased to 58% compared with May 2021 and up by +10.7% from April 2022. Non-food inflation increased to 34.2% from 23.9% in April.

Prices of all local rice varieties have increased by Rs. 17.00-29.00/kg. The highest price increase recorded this month was at 12% for Samba grade 1.

The price of eggs has sharply increased by 45% compared to the previous month due to an increase in the cost of poultry feed.

Lentils now cost three times more than in May 2021, and sugar is twice the price from the same period.