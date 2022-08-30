WFP Sri Lanka - Market Monitor - July 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

✓ Overall inflation has increased for the tenth consecutive month to 66.7% in July, up from 58.9% in June. This was largely driven by the increase in price of food commodities.

✓ Food inflation reached record highs of 82.5% and up by +4.6% from June 2022. This was driven by price increases for rice, milk powder, fresh fish and chicken. Non-food inflation increased to 52.4% from 43.6% in June.

✓ Prices of all local rice varieties have decreased by Rs. 4.00– 15.00/kg. However, prices are higher at many market retailers across the country than the maximum retail price imposed by the Consumer Affairs Authority in May. (Rice retail price recorded in HARTI)

✓ Egg prices have increased by 140% compared with July 2021. Price of potatoes (Nuwara Eliya variety) has increased by 81% compared to June 2022.

✓ Prices of lentils and onions have slightly decreased from the previous month but are still significantly higher than the price last year in the same period.

✓ Fuel scarcity continues to cause severe supply chain and market disruptions, increasing pressures on domestic commodity prices.