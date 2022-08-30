Sri Lanka

WFP Sri Lanka - Market Monitor - July 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Overall inflation has increased for the tenth consecutive month to 66.7% in July, up from 58.9% in June. This was largely driven by the increase in price of food commodities.

Food inflation reached record highs of 82.5% and up by +4.6% from June 2022. This was driven by price increases for rice, milk powder, fresh fish and chicken. Non-food inflation increased to 52.4% from 43.6% in June.

✓ Prices of all local rice varieties have decreased by Rs. 4.00– 15.00/kg. However, prices are higher at many market retailers across the country than the maximum retail price imposed by the Consumer Affairs Authority in May. (Rice retail price recorded in HARTI)

Egg prices have increased by 140% compared with July 2021. Price of potatoes (Nuwara Eliya variety) has increased by 81% compared to June 2022.

✓ Prices of lentils and onions have slightly decreased from the previous month but are still significantly higher than the price last year in the same period.

Fuel scarcity continues to cause severe supply chain and market disruptions, increasing pressures on domestic commodity prices.

