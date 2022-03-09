Sri Lanka

WFP Sri Lanka - Market Monitor - January 2022

Key Highlights

  • Overall inflation in January increased to 16.8%, up from 14% in December.

  • Food inflation increased to 24.4% in January, up from 21.1% in December; non-food inflation increased to 10.2% from 7.6% in December. The highest month-on-month food inflation was recorded in January 2022, due to considerable price changes in rice and milk powder.

  • During January, the government imported 7,410 MT of Indian Nadu and 13,416 MT of Samba rice varieties to stabilise rice prices and meet supply shortages.

  • From the 2 nd week of January there has been a slight decline in the price of local rice varieties in the market, which may continue into February.

  • The retail price of most low country vegetable varieties decreased towards the end of January, as compared to the price hike recorded the month before.

