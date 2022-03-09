WFP Sri Lanka - Market Monitor - January 2022

Key Highlights

Overall inflation in January increased to 16.8%, up from 14% in December.

Food inflation increased to 24.4% in January, up from 21.1% in December; non-food inflation increased to 10.2% from 7.6% in December. The highest month-on-month food inflation was recorded in January 2022, due to considerable price changes in rice and milk powder.

During January, the government imported 7,410 MT of Indian Nadu and 13,416 MT of Samba rice varieties to stabilise rice prices and meet supply shortages.

From the 2 nd week of January there has been a slight decline in the price of local rice varieties in the market, which may continue into February.