WFP Sri Lanka - Market Monitor - February 2022

Key Highlights

▪ Overall inflation in February increased to 17.5%, up from 16.8% in January.

▪ Food inflation increased to 24.7% in February, up from 24.3% in January; non-food inflation increased to 11% from 10.2% in January. The highest month-on-month food inflation was recorded in February 2022 due to considerable price changes in rice, Dhal and milk powder.

▪ Global food prices index continue to rise and are now 20.7% higher than they were in 2021. This was driven by increases in the price of vegetable oil and dairy products. Global wheat prices soared rapidly as a result of supply chain disruptions caused by the conflict in Ukraine.

▪ The retail price of most low country and up country vegetable varieties decreased towards the end of February due to an increased supply from the Maha harvest.

▪ The price of eggs has risen by 17% due to high cost of poultry feed.