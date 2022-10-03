WFP Sri Lanka - Market Monitor - August 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Overall inflation has increased for the tenth consecutive month to 70.2% in August, up from 66.7% in July. This was largely driven by food commodities inflation (40.4%).

Food inflation reached new record highs of 84.6% and up by +1.7% from July 2022. This was driven by price increases of fresh fish, biscuits, eggs and chicken. Non-food inflation increased to 57.1% from 52.4% in July.