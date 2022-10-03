WFP Sri Lanka - Market Monitor - August 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS
-
Overall inflation has increased for the tenth consecutive month to 70.2% in August, up from 66.7% in July. This was largely driven by food commodities inflation (40.4%).
-
Food inflation reached new record highs of 84.6% and up by +1.7% from July 2022. This was driven by price increases of fresh fish, biscuits, eggs and chicken. Non-food inflation increased to 57.1% from 52.4% in July.
-
Prices of Samba grade II, keeri samba, raw red, and raw white local rice varieties continued to decrease by Rs.
1.00–9.00/kg. Prices of nadu grade I and II have remained relatively stable from the previous month.
-
Egg prices are continuously increasing. Compared to August 2021, eggs have increased by 150%. The price of potatoes (Nuwara Eliya variety) has decreased by 10% compared to July 2022.
-
Overall markets are relatively functional and remain conducive to the use of cash-based transfers. However, rising and/or instable prices are a reported concern across markets with unstable prices particularly for meat, fish, eggs and WASH commodities.