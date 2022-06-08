WFP Sri Lanka - Market Monitor - April 2022

Key Highlights

▪ Overall inflation in April increased to 33.8%, up from 21.5% in March.

▪ Food inflation accelerated to 45.1% in April year-on-year, up by +10.5% from March. This was driven by increased price of rice, dhal, sugar and milk powder. Non-food inflation increased to 23.9% from 14.5% in March.

▪ The Global Food Price Index demonstrates a small downward trend. April's decline in the FFPI was driven by a considerable decline in the vegetable oil sub-index and a modest decline in the cereal price sub-index.

▪ The price of imported rice has risen by 20% due to the currency depreciation. Cost of local rice varieties have increased by 6% due to the supply shortage and high cost of production.

▪ The price of red lentils rose to a record high, +10% compared to last month and up by +170% from the same time last year.