WFP Sri Lanka - Food Security Monitoring Update: July 2022

Situation Update

Bailout discussions with the IMF, which had stalled, are set to resume in August according to President Wickremesinghe

A recent Crop and Food Security Assessment Mission (CFSAM) conducted jointly by FAO and WFP presented the Government with a set of key recommendations for bolstering the agricultural sector and addressing food insecurity.

According to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, headline inflation in July 2022 was 60.8%. Food inflation is at 90.9% in July 2021, an increase from last month’s 80.1%

Sri Lanka continues to grapple with its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948

Survey Highlights

The July 2022 food security survey found nearly half of all households (49.4%) were food insecure. This reflects a substantial deteriorating trend from the previous month

More than half of all households (53.1%) were not consuming an adequate diet

Just 1 in 3 women aged 15 - 49 years was consuming a diet with sufficient micronutrient adequacy

Households dependent on the informal sector for work were much more likely to report using negative livelihood strategies, which impacts their medium to long term capacity to generate income and food security.