WFP Sri Lanka Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

US$ 4.2 million in cash and vouchers distributed

US$ 28.86 million six-month (October 202 – March 2023) net funding requirements

101,064 people assisted

Situation Updates

• The intensifying economic crisis in Sri Lanka continues to be a threat to food security. The situation is likely to worsen without continued assistance during the lean season from October 2022 to February 2023.

• Prices in urban areas of Colombo continue to increase. Food inflation (year-on-year) rose to 94.9 percent in September from 93.7 percent in August, according to the Colombo Consumer Price Index.

• Markets reported concerns around rising and unstable prices, threatening to impact food accessibility, according to WFP’s August Market Functionality Index.

Operational Updates

Emergency Response

• Since the start of emergency operations in midAugust, WFP has reached a total of 209,344 people with cash assistance. This came as a part of WFP’s scale-up to reach 3.4 million additional people in 2022, through unconditional food assistance (cash or in-kind), school meals and nutrition support.

• To support 1 million children with school meals for a period of three months, WFP procured 1,475 mt of rice and 775 mt of iron-fortified rice and distribution will commence shortly. This will directly support schoolchildren through the Government’s national school meals programme.

• WFP is coordinating with the Government and donors to provide raw materials (maize and soya) to the Government’s Thriposha facility, to ensure continuity of nutrition support.

Capacity Strengthening

• WFP facilitated capacity building trainings and awareness programmes on ‘Enhancing knowledge on Geographic Information Systems’, targeting district-level disaster management assistants and representatives of Tri-forces’ training centres in Sri Lanka.

• WFP, in partnership with the National Dengue Control Unit and Disaster Preparedness and Response Division of the Ministry of Health, plans to conduct a series of multi-hazard contingency planning trainings in ten high-risk districts, before the North-East monsoon season.

Communications/Awareness promotion

• WFP together with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) commenced preparations towards a campaign to commemorate the World Food Day 2022. An event, themed ‘Leave no one behind’, is scheduled on 14 October which will feature a panel discussion, in which a beneficiary of WFP’s Home Grown School Feeding programme will share the positive and sustainable impacts of WFP’s assistance in improving nutrition levels of both the beneficiary’s family as well as that of the community.

• WFP is supporting the Ministry of Health with the creation and promotion of campaign materials for the 2022 National Nutrition Month in October. This includes partnering with a local chef to produce a series of videos to promote healthy, low-cost meals.