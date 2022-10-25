WFP Sri Lanka Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

US$ 4.2 million in cash and vouchers distributed

US$ 28.86 million six-month (October 2022 – March 2023) net funding requirements

101,064 people assisted

Situation Updates

• The intensifying economic crisis in Sri Lanka continues to be a threat to food security. The situation is likely to worsen without continued assistance during the lean season from October 2022 to February 2023.

• Prices in urban areas of Colombo continue to increase. Food inflation (year-on-year) rose to 94.9 percent in September from 93.7 percent in August, according to the Colombo Consumer Price Index.

• Markets reported concerns around rising and unstable prices, threatening to impact food accessibility, according to WFP’s August Market Functionality Index.

Operational Updates

Emergency Response

• Since the start of emergency operations in midAugust, WFP has reached a total of 209,344 people with cash assistance. This came as a part of WFP’s scale-up to reach 3.4 million additional people in 2022, through unconditional food assistance (cash or in-kind), school meals and nutrition support.

• To support 1 million children with school meals for a period of three months, WFP procured 1,475 mt of rice and 775 mt of iron-fortified rice and distribution will commence shortly. This will directly support schoolchildren through the Government’s national school meals programme.

• WFP is coordinating with the Government and donors to provide raw materials (maize and soya) to the Government’s Thriposha facility, to ensure continuity of nutrition support.

Capacity Strengthening

• WFP facilitated capacity building trainings and awareness programmes on ‘Enhancing knowledge on Geographic Information Systems’, targeting district-level disaster management assistants and representatives of Tri-forces’ training centres in Sri Lanka.

• WFP, in partnership with the National Dengue Control Unit and Disaster Preparedness and Response Division of the Ministry of Health, plans to conduct a series of multi-hazard contingency planning trainings in ten high-risk districts, before the North-East monsoon season.