WFP Sri Lanka Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

45 percent of women of reproductive age are overweight or obese; 33 percent of pregnant and nursing women are anaemic (Demographic and Health Survey, Sri Lanka, 2016).

WFP will pay out approximately US$ 35,000 as cashbased transfers to 1,936 beneficiaries who joined resilience building activities in September.

US$ 0.84 million - six months net funding requirement (October 2021 – March 2022)

Situation Updates

• The COVID-19 situation in Sri Lanka gradually improved over September. Although the countrywide lockdown was in force, public transport operated in a very limited way while essential services continued. Test positivity rates and daily cases remained high, and at the end of September, a total of 516,465 people were diagnosed, while 457,488 people recovered. The total number of deaths stood at 12,847. During the period, Sri Lanka reached an important milestone with 50 percent of the population being fully vaccinated (11.7 million people).

• Following reduced availability and price increases of essential food items (attributed to a combination of hoarding and disruptions in food imports) the Government imposed emergency regulations to set controlled prices on food items as a consumer protection measure. The import supply disruptions were owed to a shortage in foreign exchange availability.