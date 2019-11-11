WFP Sri Lanka Country Brief, September 2019

In Numbers

Poor nutrition among women of reproductive age remains an issue in Sri Lanka, with 10 percent underweight and 45 percent overweight or obese. Meanwhile, 33 percent of pregnant and lactating women are anaemic.

Sri Lanka ranks 2 nd of 176 countries prone to climate shocks (Global Climate Risk Index).

US$ 1.0 million – Six months net funding requirement (October2019 – March 2020)

Operational Updates

• WFP has launched R5n, a project that aims to build vulnerable communities’ resilience against recurrent natural shocks through the diversification of livelihoods, together with the Government of Sri Lanka and the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA). Worth US$ 6 million (LKR 1.6 billion) and with a timeframe of three years, R5n will rehabilitate irrigation schemes and provide climate-affected households in the dry regions with water harvesting and storage facilities. Broader aims of the programme include improving economic empowerment, social integration and resilience, and peacebuilding participation for disadvantaged and post-conflict-affected women.

• The International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) and WFP conducted operational research in R5n project areas, to ensure that the R5n project is sensitive to gender and nutrition concerns, and to ensure that it is adequately reaching the intended beneficiaries.

• WFP supported the organization of a symposium on rice fortification at the first South East Asia Regional Group Meeting of the International Epidemiological Association and 24th Annual Academic Session of College of Community Physicians Sri Lanka. WFP and the Ministry of Health presented their experience on rice fortification globally and in Sri Lanka.

• WFP continues to roll-out its Home-Grown School Feeding programme, which links smallholder farmers to the national school meals programme. This will be supported by a technical advisory group which has now been appointed to provide cross-ministerial inputs for the programme.