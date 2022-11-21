WFP Sri Lanka Country Brief, October 2022

In Numbers

US$11.5 million in cash and vouchers distributed

US$29.69 million six-month (November 2022 – April 2023) net funding requirements

275,160 people assisted in October 2022

Situation Updates

• In the face of Sri Lanka’s economic crisis, food insecurity remains at concerning levels. 32 percent of households are food-insecure, according to WFP’s Food Security Monitoring report for September 2022.

• In urban areas of Colombo, food inflation (year-onyear) is at 85.6 percent in October, according to the Colombo Consumer Price Index.

• A considerable number of markets reported concerns around price volatility and food availability, according to WFP’s September Market Functionality Index. High and unstable prices further impact households’ food accessibility.

Operational Updates

Emergency Response

• Since the start of emergency operations in midAugust, WFP has reached a total of 456,664 people with cash assistance. This came as a part of WFP’s scale-up to reach 3.4 million additional people in 2022, through unconditional food assistance (cash or in-kind), school meals and nutrition support.

• To support 1 million children with school meals for a period of two months, WFP began distribution of rice to over 7,000 schools. This will directly support schoolchildren through the Government’s national school meals programme.

• WFP is coordinating with the Government and donors to provide raw materials (maize and soybean) to the Government’s Thriposha facility, ensuring continuity of nutrition support.

• WFP is gearing up to roll out in-kind food assistance, to support 400,000 people in Ampara, Kurunegala,

Mullaitivu, Nuwara Eliya, and Vavuniya districts.

Capacity Strengthening and Support

• WFP, in partnership with the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) and Disaster Preparedness and Response Division of the Ministry of Health, conducted a one-day consultative workshop on multi-hazard contingency planning. The NDCU introduced its training of trainers programme, with an aim to develop a handbook that can be utilized to create simulation-based training for grass-roots level public health workers in preparation for the upcoming 2022 North-Eastern Monsoon.