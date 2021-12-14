WFP Sri Lanka Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

45 percent of women of reproductive age group are overweight or obese; 33 percent of pregnant and nursing women are anaemic (Demographic and Health Survey, Sri Lanka, 2016).

WFP will pay out approximately USD 30,838 as cashbased transfers to 465 participants who joined resilience building activities in October.

US$ 840,000 - six months net funding requirement (November 2021 – April 2022)

Situation Updates

• Over the last two weeks of October, COVID-19 cases stabilized, attributed to the country-wide lockdown in place during the previous month and the massive vaccination efforts by the Government.

The country registered 539,416 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic, while deaths stood at 13,706. The total number recoveries were 512,481. The number of fully vaccinated people reached 13.4 million.

• Inter-provincial travel restrictions continued however, public transport was gradually reinstated throughout October. Secondary schools were also opened in phases.

• The price controls imposed on food commodities were gradually eased by the Government, although food prices remained high. Non-food items such as cement were reported to be in short supply, mainly due to import bans currently in effect. This has affected the construction industry.

• Prospects of reaping the expected harvest in the ongoing cultivating season may be affected, given the shortages of fertilizer, pesticide etc., as well as the possible reduction of maize cultivation.

Operational Updates

• The flagship R5n project continued with smallholder farmer engagement in building resilience to climate shocks and stresses in five districts. WFP handed over nearly 30,000 mango and cashew plants to augment the ‘Saubagya’ national home gardening programme. The contribution was made as part of WFPs response and recovery efforts to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• In line with Programme Excellence goals, WFP Resilience and Nutrition teams conducted an oversight mission to assess the projects under R5,

Last Mile Climate Services, South-South Triangular Cooperation post-harvest support, and the HomeGrown School Meals projects.