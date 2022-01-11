WFP Sri Lanka Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

45 percent of women of reproductive age group are overweight or obese; 33 percent of pregnant and nursing women are anaemic (Demographic and Health Survey, Sri Lanka, 2016).

WFP will pay out US$ 3,795 as cash-based transfers to 99 participants who joined resilience building activities in November.

US$ 700,000 - six months net funding requirement (December 2021 – May 2022)

Situation Updates

• By end of November, 563,267 COVID-19 cases where registered and 14,328 people succumbed to the disease, while 540,387 people recovered. The Government’s vaccination programme reached 13.9 million people, however, the Ministry of Health renewed the safety guidelines for the public amid concerns of the Omicron variant.

• Inter-provincial travel restrictions were lifted. With the re-opening of schools, the national school meals programme was restarted by the Ministry of Education.

• Food prices continued to rise as demand increased ahead of the December holiday season.

Operational Updates

• The first phase of expansion of WFP’s Home-Grown School Feeding (HGSF) programme continued, with Batticaloa district’s planning meeting taking place in November. Twenty-five government stakeholders, including district and divisional authorities, health, agriculture and education officials met to decide on further divisional level planning events in the following month.

• WFP initiated a Training of Trainers (TOT) workshop on the analysis of Cost of the Diet. Fifteen government officials including officers from Ministry of Health, Hector Kobbekaduwa Agrarian Research and Training Institute and Department of Census and Statistics, and academics from the Universities of Peradeniya and Wayamba who participated in the TOT, committed to appointing a national committee to periodically conduct and publish a country-level Cost of the Diet Analysis. WFP uses the Cost of the Diet of a nutritious meal for different individuals and a typical family in a country or a local region.