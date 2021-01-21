WFP Sri Lanka Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

45 percent of women of reproductive age group are overweight or obese; 33 percent of pregnant and lactating women are anaemic (Demographic and Health Survey, Sri Lanka, 2016).

US$ 27,043 paid as cash-based transfers in November

497 participants (1,988 beneficiaries) assisted in resilience projects for November.

US$ 0.33 million - six months net funding requirement (December 2020 – May 2021)

Situation Updates

• COVID-19 infections continued to increase in the country throughout November, putting more districts at risk. By the end of November, 23,484 people had tested positive, 17,560 of these had recovered, and 116 people had died from the virus. The Government continued with their targeted approach, enforcing strict movement restrictions in highly affected communities, treating patients in the local hospitals and tracing contacts.

• The Government only reopened schools for secondary classes in most districts, however, opening of schools in the western province has been further postponed due to the increased spread of COVID-19.

Nobel Peace Prize for WFP

• On the receipt of the Nobel Peace Prize, WFP’s country office in Sri Lanka joined the global visibility campaign at the national level, publishing a special cover story of WFP’s Executive Director on prominent local business magazines, and interviews with the director of WFP Sri Lanka country office. This was followed by interviews given on popular mainstream media outlets.

• Through these engagements, WFP emphasised its important contribution to ensuring household food security through community engagement in agriculture and sustainable livelihoods – and the role this can play in enhancing community peace and harmony.