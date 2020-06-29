WFP Sri Lanka Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

45 percent of women in the reproductive age group are overweight or obese

33 percent of pregnant and lactating women are anaemic

USD 815 cash-based transfers in May 2020 19 participants (83 beneficiaries) assisted through cash-based transfers in May 2020

US$ 1.81 million – Six months net funding requirement (June 2020 – November 2020)

Operational Updates

• By the end of May, the number of COVID-19 patients had risen to 1,633, with 10 deaths, and 801 recoveries.

• The Government gradually lifted the emergency curfew imposed island-wide as a precautionary measure, and daily economic activities have restarted in most areas of business. Industries that work closely with the public have been given stringent guidelines on the method of operations to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, schools have remained closed since 12 March, affecting the school feeding programme.

• WFP is preparing to provide US$ 400,000 to the Ministry to organise take-home rations for primary school children, supporting their parents to provide nutritious meals amid school suspensions. The Ministry of Education has also started remote classrooms through national television networks to off-set the delay in educational activities.

• During mid-May, strong winds and heavy monsoon rain affected six districts in the south-western region of the island, bringing floods and landslides that affected nearly 10,000 people. WFP supported the Disaster Management Centre to prepare for and respond to the crisis with flood impact mapping and a social hygiene campaign on ways to minimise the spread of COVID-19, including the use of posters for camp settings,

• WFP contributed to the UN Country Team’s SocioEconomic Framework – which will be submitted to the Government in June to support the Government’s economic and social recovery process. WFP contributed especially to the integration of food security considerations across the framework’s five pillars.

• WFP coordinated the Food Security & Livelihoods Sector to bring together humanitarian and development partners in the COVID-19 response, linking to vital government platforms such as the Presidential Task Force on Economic Revival and Poverty Alleviation and agencies under the Ministry of Food Security. The sector facilitated small group discussions on thematic areas of interest, such as food security research and assessments.

• The parliamentary elections earlier scheduled in April, then postponed to 20 June, were again postponed indefinitely, considering the COVID-19 situation and the necessary time required for preparations to hold the elections adhering to COVID prevention guidelines. A new date has not yet been announced.