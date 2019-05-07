WFP Sri Lanka Country Brief, March 2019

In Numbers

15 percent of children under age 5 have moderately acute malnourishment, rates of which have remained stagnant over the last 10 years.

Sri Lanka ranks 2nd of 176 countries prone to climate shocks (Global Climate Risk Index).

US$ 5.58 m six months in net funding requirements (April – September 2019).

OPERATIONAL Updates

Strengthening Sri Lanka’s next generation with fortified rice, the Minister of Agriculture ceremonially opened a fortified rice blending facility in Tambuteegama, Anuradhapura. The facility was established by the National Food Promotion Board (NFPB) with Rs. 53 million (USD 300,000) of funding and technical assistance from WFP. The new blending facility supports the Government to produce fortified rice with iron and folic acid to enhance children’s nutrition. It will be distributed to schools in the Anuradhapura district in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine and the Ministry of Education. A press release was issued.

Based on intensive consultation with various private sector companies, and other government stakeholders, WFP launched the Scaling Up Nutrition – Business Network (SUN BN). The launch was attended by over 50 participants, with 26 individuals representing 20 prominent private sector companies that signed up as members of the network. Further participation included government partners, UN and development partners. At the event, based on consultation three committees on: workplace nutrition and wellbeing; nutrition in food production and consumption; and social and behavioural change communication are now being spearheaded by the private sector.

WFP published its first Climate and Food Security Monitoring bulletin for 2019 covering the period of January to March. WFP developed this bulletin in collaboration with Department of Meteorology and Disaster Management Centre of Ministry of Public Administration and Disaster Management to facilitate the evidence-based decision making.

Based on a request by the Ministry of Public Administration and Disaster Management, WFP conducted a five-day Training of Trainer Competency of Emergency Logistics, with the generous support of Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Altogether, 32 middle managers from key government and humanitarian agencies who are part of the emergency response committee and play vital role during emergencies participated at the training programme. The training for trainers programme mainly covered strategic emergency logistics and increasing the trainer competency on: systems to supply chain management, replacing old/absolute system; strengthening the existing emergency preparedness plan; and establishing a logistical sector working group.

In commemoration of International Women’s Day (IWD), WFP organized several knowledge based activities:

• A workshop was organized among the participants of WFP supported resilience building and livelihood support activities in Wilgamuwa, Matale District - this is the first workshop of many that will follow in the six districts where WFP supported activities are ongoing. The workshop brought together equal numbers of men and women (40) to educate gender equality – covering essential and important topics on areas, such as gender roles, women’s triple role, gender stereotypes and sexual and gender based violence. The training was made possible through generous funding from the Korean International Cooperation Agency.

• WFP marked IWD in Colombo with participation from government partners,

UNV colleagues, and representatives from Ministry of Women and Child Affairs,. The session provided a comprehensive statistical update on women participation in the national workforce and education, that resulted in an engaging discussion on gender equality of Sri Lanka, including women participation in politics, legal protection for women, education and employment and access to health care services and information.