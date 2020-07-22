WFP Sri Lanka Country Brief, June 2020

In Numbers

45 percent of women in the reproductive age group are overweight or obese

33 percent of pregnant and lactating women are anaemic

USD 2,293 cash-based transfers in June 2020

35 participants (140 beneficiaries) assisted through cash-based transfers in resilience projects in June 2020

US$ 3.19 million – Six months net funding requirement (July – December 2020)

Situation Updates

• At the end of June, 2,047 people had been diagnosed with COVID-19 with deaths remaining at 11, while over 1,711 patients had recovered from the disease.

• Under the World Bank’s country classification for 2020-2021, Sri Lanka was downgraded to a “Lower Middle Income” level in 2020, after the country recorded a reduced per capita income of USD 4,020 in comparison to the USD 4,060 last year (prompting its classification as Upper MIC).

• The Government announced the new date of 5 August for the postponed parliamentary elections, which will be held adhering to COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

• Schools remain closed due to COVID-19, however, the Ministry of Education plans to open schools on a staggered basis from July.

Operational Updates

• WFP transferred US$ 400,000 to the Ministry of Education to contribute to the government’s plan to provide take-home rations for primary school children. These rations will support families by providing meals during school closures given the disruption to the regular meal programme. Phase 1 of the Ministry’s distribution plan is planned for completion by the end of July.

• With the return of government field staff, WFP has restarted the postponed activities of the R5n project, adopting stringent measures to ensure the safety of participants such as providing hand washing facilities and facemasks at project sites, and initiating a health communication poster campaign for beneficiaries in local languages.

• WFP continued the work of the Food Security and Livelihoods Cluster, bringing UN, Government and I/NGO members together for timely discussions. These discussions include socio-economic aspects, including the production and supply of agriculture and livestock produce, e-commerce platforms for agriculture supply chains, and the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown on the urban and rural labour situation.