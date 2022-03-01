WFP Sri Lanka Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

45 percent of women of reproductive age group are overweight or obese; (Demographic and Health Survey, Sri Lanka, 2016). 33 percent of pregnant and nursing women are anaemic (WFP).

Situation Updates

• The COVID-19 booster vaccination drive continued at a faster pace than in December 2021, with 5 million people taking the booster shot out of a cumulative 13 million people. Despite this, the number of COVID-19 cases increased to 610,103 at the end of January, while deaths increased to 15,420. However, a total of 578,432 people have so far, recovered from the virus.

• While food inflation increased to 25 percent in January 2022 from 22 percent in December 2021, the latter part of January saw a turn in the market for essential food items. As planned in the previous month, the Government imported about 30,000 mt of rice from India which is available in the market at a lower price. This helped to hold back the continued increase of prices of local rice varieties, seen during the past few months. In addition, prices of vegetables also slightly decreased, which could be attributed to an improved harvest, compared to crop losses incurred during monsoon rains in November and December of 2021.

• The supply of domestic liquid petroleum gas used for household cooking across the country, has been restored, however, the prices have not decreased. Depletion of foreign exchange reserves continued to adversely affect key imported items such as fuel and food commodities, for which the Government continued to look for solutions internally and externally.

Operational Updates

• Farmers in Matale district engaged in WFP’s HomeGrown School Feeding (HGSF) pilot project, encountered difficulties in sourcing poultry feed for their farms. WFP, in collaboration with the Department of Animal Husbandry and the Divisional Secretariat initiated a poultry feed production plant and provided beneficiaries with equipment and related technical training. The plant has helped local farmers to improve their poultry and egg production thereby ensuring an uninterrupted supply of eggs for the school meals programme. This also mitigates the risk faced across the supply chain due to import restrictions on maize and other commodities that constitute poultry feed production.