WFP Sri Lanka Country Brief, January 2019

In Numbers

15 percent of children under age 5 have moderately acute malnourishment, rates of which have remained stagnant over the last 10 years.

Sri Lanka ranks 2nd of 176 countries prone to climate shocks (Global Climate Risk Index).

US$ 5.3 m six months in net funding requirements (Feb – July 2019).

Operational Updates

WFP conducted a series of trainings on shock responsive social protection systems for the Department of Samurdhi, Ministry of Primary Industries and Social Empowerment. The training equipped the staff of Samurdhi (Sri Lanka’s social protection system) to transfer relief funds in the event that people are affected by climate shocks, such as floods and drought. The trainings were conducted for both central and district level staff.

WFP is coordinating with the Ministry of National Policies and Economic Affairs and the Department of National Planning to conduct a National Comprehensive Food Security and Vulnerability Assessment in 2019. The Department of National Planning is appointing a research team of technical experts from ministries and government departments such as agriculture, health, census and statistics, and education. Meanwhile, WFP has commenced a bidding process to select a research institution to conduct the assessment under the supervision of the research team appointed by the Department of National Planning. The assessment is scheduled to begin by mid-March.

WFP conducted an initial impact assessment on the North East monsoon floods in Kilinochchi and Mullaithivu district that impacted over 3,000 families in December 2018. As a follow-up, WFP conducted a brief assessment of its emergency preparedness and response activities in partnership with the Ministry of Public Administration and Disaster Management in the two districts to identify the impact of capacity development and identify areas that needs strengthening. The document will be published in early February.