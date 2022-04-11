WFP Sri Lanka Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

45 percent of women of reproductive age group are overweight or obese; (Demographic and Health Survey, Sri Lanka, 2016). 33 percent of pregnant and nursing women are anaemic (WFP).

Situation Updates

• The number of COVID-19 infections continued to increase in February, bringing the total number of positive cases to 645,037 and 16,190 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic. A total of 608,924 people have recovered from the disease. The third booster shot has been administered to over 7 million people and the number of fully vaccinated now at 13.4 million people.

• The Government has instituted social protection mechanisms in efforts to support the people to cope with food inflation over the past months. An extra allowance of LKR 1,000 per month was provided to low-income families under the Samurdhi social protection scheme. Similarly, public servants and pensioners were supported with a monthly grant of LKR 5,000. The Government also allowed imports of rice consignments which were available at a reduced price into the market. Further support included providing 15 kilograms of wheat flour at a concessionary price of LKR 80 per kg to low-income families in the plantation sector. Despite such measures, the general population continued to be heavily impacted by increasing prices of essential goods.

• The depletion of foreign exchange reserves continued to affect fuel imports, which resulted in reduced output from electrical power generation plants, resulting in daily power cuts from two to seven hours, country-wide. The Government continues to look for solutions, however rising fuel and transportation costs may impact prices of food and other goods, contributing to further inflation.

Operational Updates

• WFP completed the assessment of the current Monitoring & Evaluating system (M&E) in the National School Meals Programme. Two national workshops were conducted with stakeholders to disseminate the findings of the study and create the draft programme action plan.

• WFP recommended policy changes to the school meal menus to improve the flexibility of the National School Meals Program. As a result, the nutritional composition of the existing school meal menu was revised by replacing with low-cost ingredients as a short-term solution, considering the prevailing high food inflation in the country.