WFP Sri Lanka Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

45 percent of women in the reproductive age group are overweight or obese

33 percent of pregnant and lactating women are anaemic

US$ 3,934 of cash-based transfers made in February 2020

US$ 2.45 million – Six months net funding requirement (March 2020 – August 2020)

Operational Updates

• Together with the Government, WFP organized a stakeholder consultation on climate-related shocks, resilience building and adaptive measures to combat disasters. The Government highlighted the priorities and strategies put in place to address climate change and invited the United Nations Country Team (UNCT) to join in potential opportunities to support Sri Lanka’s efforts in climate action. The UNCT will continue to adopt a cohesive approach towards new projects to ensure agencies are complementing each other’s existing work.

• Outlining a mission to end malnutrition, WFP joined the UNCT at the presentation of an abridged version of the report State of the World’s Children, to the President of Sri Lanka, emphasizing the imperative need to address child malnutrition in the country. At the event, the World Bank also highlighted key findings from the Financial Assessment of Nutrition in Sri Lanka. These studies helped to reiterate the importance of nutrition as a fundamental building block and cornerstone of development in a child’s life.

• Following a study tour for farmers to China through the South-South and triangular cooperation initiative on post-harvest improvements, WFP supported four workshops to disseminate lessons learned from the study. The participating farmers from Monaragala District shared their knowledge and observations with the membership of their respective farmer organizations. Altogether, 207 smallholder farmers attended the sessions to learn of improved technologies practiced in China and the supporting strategies and policies put in place by the Chinese Government.

• WFP conducted a protection mission in Sri Lanka with the aim of identifying areas to mainstream protection and disability in the country’s context, recognize the gaps and discover individual organizational expertise for better coordination, through joint programmes and pooled funding.

The findings of the protection mission will contribute to the global-level update of the WFP Protection Policy, which will better ground the policy in field-based practice. It will also focus more strongly on leadership to implement protection considerations across a range of contexts, including a Disability Road Map for the organization grounded in the United Nations Disability Inclusion Strategy.