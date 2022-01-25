WFP Sri Lanka Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

45 percent of women of reproductive age group are overweight or obese; (Demographic and Health Survey,

Sri Lanka, 2016). 33 percent of pregnant and nursing women are anaemic (WFP).

US$ 1.94 m six months net funding requirement (January 2022 – June 2022)

Situation Updates

• Through December, the government COVID-19 vaccination programme continued. Since its inception, over 13 million people have received both doses, from which 4 million people received the third booster shot as well. There were a cumulative 586,746 COVID-19 cases registered at the end of December while deaths increased to 14,962. The total number of recoveries stood at 560,494 people.

• Prices of essential food items continued to rise throughout the month. In some areas, a shortage of domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders was reported. This was due to stocks which did not conform to the required standards, being taken off the market following reports of cylinders exploding.

This further raised the price of gas. The Government instituted inquires and took measures to address the issues.

• While the ban on fertiliser has been eased, the next harvesting season is anticipated to bear the consequences of the period during which the importation of chemical fertilizers was banned. The Government is taking steps to meet the country’s food requirements, including arrangements to import rice from Myanmar.

• The depleted foreign exchange reserves continued to impact the import of food commodities and other goods into the country, while the Central Bank continued to explore different initiatives to overcome the setbacks.