21 Jan 2020

WFP Sri Lanka Country Brief, December 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (352.77 KB)

In Numbers

45 percent of women in the reproductive age group are overweight or obese

33 percent of pregnant and lactating women are anaemic

US$ 5,848 provided in cash-based transfers (December 2019)

US$ 2.21 million – Six months net funding requirement (Jan – June 2020)

Operational Updates

• WFP upgraded the flagship Platform for Real time Information and Situation Monitoring (PRISM) to integrate historical flood layers using the analytics of past weather events. PRISM has been in operation for the past three years, monitoring the impacts of meteorological and agricultural drought. With the recent advancements, the Disaster Management Centre can now use the system for monitoring the impacts of sudden onset disasters as well.

• WFP joined government partners and donors at the SUN Business Network Quarterly Meeting to develop the next work plan, focusing on the importance of healthy snacks and other good nutrition initiatives. A representative from the Asia Pacific Alliance for Disaster Management made the keynote speech, highlighting the private sector’s role in disaster response.

• As a part of the CHANGE project, WFP together with partner UNFPA organized a comprehensive training for health care providers on developing the national guidelines and standard operating procedures for first contact points to respond to gender based violence.

• WFP, together with the ILO and the Government, successfully concluded the “EMPOWER” project which benefitted a large number of women still living in a fragile, post war environment in Mullaitivu in the Northern province The women received income generation opportunities through commercial agricultural projects including household water harvesting and irrigation. Gender and nutrition awareness training were part of the activities together with knowledge and cultural exchange visits to southern districts which helped the women farmers to learn improved farming practices, indigenous pest control methods, contributing to building their community knowledge base. The project recently received positive evaluation from independent evaluators.

• As a part of the South-South Cooperation pilot project on improving post-harvest management, a joint WFP and government team visited the People’s Republic of China to gain exposure to new

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.