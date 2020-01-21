WFP Sri Lanka Country Brief, December 2019

In Numbers

45 percent of women in the reproductive age group are overweight or obese

33 percent of pregnant and lactating women are anaemic

US$ 5,848 provided in cash-based transfers (December 2019)

US$ 2.21 million – Six months net funding requirement (Jan – June 2020)

Operational Updates

• WFP upgraded the flagship Platform for Real time Information and Situation Monitoring (PRISM) to integrate historical flood layers using the analytics of past weather events. PRISM has been in operation for the past three years, monitoring the impacts of meteorological and agricultural drought. With the recent advancements, the Disaster Management Centre can now use the system for monitoring the impacts of sudden onset disasters as well.

• WFP joined government partners and donors at the SUN Business Network Quarterly Meeting to develop the next work plan, focusing on the importance of healthy snacks and other good nutrition initiatives. A representative from the Asia Pacific Alliance for Disaster Management made the keynote speech, highlighting the private sector’s role in disaster response.

• As a part of the CHANGE project, WFP together with partner UNFPA organized a comprehensive training for health care providers on developing the national guidelines and standard operating procedures for first contact points to respond to gender based violence.

• WFP, together with the ILO and the Government, successfully concluded the “EMPOWER” project which benefitted a large number of women still living in a fragile, post war environment in Mullaitivu in the Northern province The women received income generation opportunities through commercial agricultural projects including household water harvesting and irrigation. Gender and nutrition awareness training were part of the activities together with knowledge and cultural exchange visits to southern districts which helped the women farmers to learn improved farming practices, indigenous pest control methods, contributing to building their community knowledge base. The project recently received positive evaluation from independent evaluators.

• As a part of the South-South Cooperation pilot project on improving post-harvest management, a joint WFP and government team visited the People’s Republic of China to gain exposure to new