WFP Sri Lanka Country Brief, December 2018

Based on the request by the government, WFP conducted an initial impact assessment inform the Ministry of Public Administration and Disaster Management’s plan on needed response. Overall, the assessment informed that the government had taken effective preparedness measures, a contributing factor to which is WFP’s platform for real- time information and situation monitoring (PRISM) tool, and capacity development on emergency preparedness for the government officials at central and district level. Link to the report - Following the warning given on potential impact of El-Nino, WFP in coordination with the Ministry of Public Administration and Disaster Management provided a refresher training on rapid assessment tool kit (72- hour approach) to 20 government officers involved in emergency preparedness and response. This training programme was funded by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).