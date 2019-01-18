18 Jan 2019

WFP Sri Lanka Country Brief, December 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (453.36 KB)

Operational Updates

  • Over 3,000 families were displaced due to flash floods in the Northern districts of Kilinochchi and Mullaithivu. The heavy rainfall (250mm) on 21-22 December, damaged crops and disrupted the livelihoods of agriculture dependent families.

  • Based on the request by the government, WFP conducted an initial impact assessment inform the Ministry of Public Administration and Disaster Management’s plan on needed response. Overall, the assessment informed that the government had taken effective preparedness measures, a contributing factor to which is WFP’s platform for real- time information and situation monitoring (PRISM) tool, and capacity development on emergency preparedness for the government officials at central and district level. Link to the report - Following the warning given on potential impact of El-Nino, WFP in coordination with the Ministry of Public Administration and Disaster Management provided a refresher training on rapid assessment tool kit (72- hour approach) to 20 government officers involved in emergency preparedness and response. This training programme was funded by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

  • A one-day technical awareness session was also conducted for the officials of the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) – Emergency Operations Centre on the subject of extreme events related to El-Nino events. The workshop was organised by DMC in collaboration with the Department of Meteorology with the technical support of WFP and funding support by USAID.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.