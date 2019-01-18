WFP Sri Lanka Country Brief, December 2018
Operational Updates
Over 3,000 families were displaced due to flash floods in the Northern districts of Kilinochchi and Mullaithivu. The heavy rainfall (250mm) on 21-22 December, damaged crops and disrupted the livelihoods of agriculture dependent families.
Based on the request by the government, WFP conducted an initial impact assessment inform the Ministry of Public Administration and Disaster Management’s plan on needed response. Overall, the assessment informed that the government had taken effective preparedness measures, a contributing factor to which is WFP’s platform for real- time information and situation monitoring (PRISM) tool, and capacity development on emergency preparedness for the government officials at central and district level. Link to the report - Following the warning given on potential impact of El-Nino, WFP in coordination with the Ministry of Public Administration and Disaster Management provided a refresher training on rapid assessment tool kit (72- hour approach) to 20 government officers involved in emergency preparedness and response. This training programme was funded by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).
A one-day technical awareness session was also conducted for the officials of the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) – Emergency Operations Centre on the subject of extreme events related to El-Nino events. The workshop was organised by DMC in collaboration with the Department of Meteorology with the technical support of WFP and funding support by USAID.