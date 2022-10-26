WFP Sri Lanka Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

US$ 1.3 million in cash and vouchers distributed

US$ 44.97 million six-month (September 2022 – February 2023) net funding requirements

31,724 people assisted in August 2022

Situation Updates

• Sri Lanka continues to face a serious economic crisis, with food security levels deteriorating to concerning levels in recent months.

• In urban areas of Colombo, food inflation (year-onyear) increased to 93.7 percent in August from 90 percent last month, according to the Colombo Consumer Price Index.

• In August, over one-third of the population faced acute food insecurity, exacerbated by the economic crisis, price hikes and inadequate agricultural production. 1 The situation is likely to worsen without assistance during the lean season from October 2022 to February 2023.

• A substantial proportion of markets were reporting concerns around rising and/or unstable prices, according to WFP’s recently released Market Functionality Index (MFI) report for August.

Operational Updates

Emergency Response

• WFP reached a total of 31,724 people with cash assistance in August. This came as a part of WFP’s scale-up to reach 3.4 million additional people in 2022, through unconditional food assistance (cash or in-kind), school meals and nutrition support.

• WFP concluded its first round of value voucher distributions for 2,490 pregnant women across 11 urban poor communities in Colombo. Each beneficiary received LKR 15,000 (US$40) to cover their food and nutritional needs,

• To support 1 million children with school meals for a period of three months, WFP procured 1,475 mt of rice and 775 mt of iron-fortified rice. This will directly support schoolchildren through the Government’s national school meals programme.

• WFP aims to reach 1 million pregnant and lactating women and children under 5 to meet their nutrition needs. WFP is coordinating with the Government and donors to provide raw materials to the Government’s Thriposha facility.