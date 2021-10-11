WFP Sri Lanka Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

45 percent of women of reproductive age group are overweight or obese; 33 percent of pregnant and lactating women are anaemic (Demographic and Health Survey, Sri Lanka, 2016).

WFP completed the delivery of cash assistance amounting to LKR 15,170,000 (approximately USD 75,850) to a total of 1,517 pregnant and nursing mothers in six districts, under the social protection programme.

US$ 0.90 million - six months net funding requirement (September 2021 – February 2022)

Situation Updates

• The increase in the number of COVID-19 patients continued throughout August, registering 436,081 cases, most of them in the urban Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts. The number of deaths also doubled from the previous month, counting to 8,991. Despite this situation, 374,156 patients were able to recover from the disease.

• Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccination count reached 12.4 million people who had received at least a single dose. Of them, 7.7 million people had completed their vaccination, having received both doses. The Government’s COVID-19 vaccination drive has so far included people aged 18 to 60 years, with plans for including other age groups.

• Inter-provincial travel restrictions, reinstated in the previous month, continued throughout August.

Essential services continued to operate, however public transport remained limited.

• Online lessons and televised educational programmes continued as schools remained closed.