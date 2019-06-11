WFP Sri Lanka Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

15 percent of children under age 5 have moderately acute malnourishment, rates of which have remained stagnant over the last 10 years.

Sri Lanka ranks 2 nd of 176 countries prone to climate shocks (Global Climate Risk Index).

US$ 5.28 m six months in net funding requirements (May – October 2019)

Operational Updates

WFP operations, while slightly curtailed, continue following the tragic Easter Day bomb attacks.

WFP continues to support the Government of Sri Lanka through its innovative and sustainable new project, R5n, which supports Sri Lanka’s most vulnerable Rural communities to enhance their Resilience against recurrent natural shocks, Reduce and mitigate climate risk through the Reconstruction of productive assets, and ensure Recovery and diversification of livelihoods, with impact multiplied by nutrition interventions.

o WFP provided technical assistance in Community-based Participatory Planning (CBPP) consultations at village clusters in five districts. The technical consultations brought together communities, partners and the local government to identify issues and tailor programme responses to local requirements under its resilience building planning.

o A district orientation workshop was held with government ministries and technical agencies from national and sub-national level on capacities, systems and policies to scale up successful capacity strengthening experiences. The purpose of the workshop is to multiply the impact of the project.