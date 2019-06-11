WFP Sri Lanka Country Brief, April 2019
In Numbers
15 percent of children under age 5 have moderately acute malnourishment, rates of which have remained stagnant over the last 10 years.
Sri Lanka ranks 2 nd of 176 countries prone to climate shocks (Global Climate Risk Index).
US$ 5.28 m six months in net funding requirements (May – October 2019)
Operational Updates
WFP operations, while slightly curtailed, continue following the tragic Easter Day bomb attacks.
WFP continues to support the Government of Sri Lanka through its innovative and sustainable new project, R5n, which supports Sri Lanka’s most vulnerable Rural communities to enhance their Resilience against recurrent natural shocks, Reduce and mitigate climate risk through the Reconstruction of productive assets, and ensure Recovery and diversification of livelihoods, with impact multiplied by nutrition interventions.
o WFP provided technical assistance in Community-based Participatory Planning (CBPP) consultations at village clusters in five districts. The technical consultations brought together communities, partners and the local government to identify issues and tailor programme responses to local requirements under its resilience building planning.
o A district orientation workshop was held with government ministries and technical agencies from national and sub-national level on capacities, systems and policies to scale up successful capacity strengthening experiences. The purpose of the workshop is to multiply the impact of the project.
o Further, WFP provided technical expertise using the innovative ‘threepronged approach’ that strengthens the design, planning and implementation of programmes in resilience building.
WFP is supporting the Ministry of Social Empowerment – Department of Samurdhi Development, Sri Lanka’s national social safety net system to digitalize the last-mile beneficiary identification and payment tracking that is currently maintained manually at the Samurdhi Banks in the communities. As a pilot programme, the Department of Samurdhi Development and WFP is rolling out SCOPE, a flexible and powerful digital beneficiary management tool, through training of Samurdhi bank officers as enumerators, providing tablets and tools for biometric beneficiary registration, authentication and payment in four districts.
District meetings with related and important government stakeholders will be scheduled for the coming months to identify the status and issues related to nutrition, food security, sexual and reproductive health and rights and gender in six districts. This is to effectively deliver the WFP and UNFPA joint project ‘CHANGE’, addressing gender equality and women’s empowerment through improved nutrition, food security, sexual and reproductive health, and access to health services in Sri Lanka.
Procurement of equipment is underway to improve infrastructure facilities of selected health clinics in project areas and will be handed over to the Ministry in the coming months.