Western Province tops Dengue deaths, nears end 2018 toll at 54

Fifty-four persons died of dengue this year by August 9, while 36,497 cases of dengue were reported from across the country during the same period, Epidemiology Unit sources said.In 2018, only 58 dengue deaths were reported. The public should be vigilant for all types of mosquito breeding sites and destroy them on a regular basis.At least 30 minutes per week should be allocated to cleaning mosquito breeding sites. The Western Province recorded 16,349 dengue cases which is the highest by August 9.

Occurrence of the third and fourth types of dengue were reported during this season. In the past, it was first and second types of dengue that were common. With the ongoing rainy condition, the Epidemiology Unit has identified six high-risk districts – Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Ratnapura, Galle and Matara. The Colombo district recorded 7,661 cases of dengue which is the highest.Health Services Director General Dr. Anil Jasinghe warned the public not to take drugs such as Aspirin, Ibuprofen, diclofenac sodium, and mefenamic acid.

According to Dr. Jasinghe, fever patients should not take any other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and steroids such as prednisolone, methyl-prednisolone and dexamethasone. Doctors who treat fever patients should avoid prescribing the above drugs. Above medications cause dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF) which can be fatal.Meanwhile, medical experts and consultants advise pregnant women to seek admision to a hospital on the first day of fever and the public should seek medical treatment for any type of fever without delay and without resorting to home remedies. All fever patients need rest and they should not attend work or school.