Western Province records highest number of dengue cases

Dengue is still on the rise with the majority of cases reported from the Western Province. The Western Province has recorded the highest number of dengue cases with a total of 4395 cases being reported.

Country-wide a total of 15,728 dengue cases have been reported until the end of February within this year, according to the Epidemiology Unit.

The Epidemiology Unit reported that 11,596 suspected dengue cases were reported during the month of January while 4132 cases were reported in February this year.

Last year (2019) there were 105,049 cases of dengue that were reported.

The highest number of dengue patients amounting to 2276 has been reported from the Colombo district while the Colombo Municipal Council area (CMC) recorded a total of 583 dengue cases by the end of last month. The second-highest number, 1,919 had been reported from the Trincomalee district. The Batticaloa district had recorded 1,603 dengue cases and the Jaffna district 1,455 dengue patients during the same period.

Among them, there have been several deaths reported as well. Those with fever should seek medical help and the health units advise patients to get ample rest. Those suspected of dengue are also advised not to take Aspirin Ibuprofen, Diclofenac Sodium, Mefenamic Acid and other Non-Steroidal Anti Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs).

All residents and business establishments are advised to carry out regular cleaning of their surroundings to ensure there are no breeding grounds for Dengue mosquitos. The health authorities also notified the public to ensure that discarded tires, empty containers, and other discarded utensils could hold water, be destroyed or buried.

