Weather forecast for 17 May 2020 - Cyclonic storm "AMPHAN"

The deep depression over south east Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, has intensified into a Cyclonic storm ”AMPHAN” ( pronounced as UM-PUN) and lay centred at 02.30 a.m. of today, the 17th May 2020, near latitude 11.3°N and longitude 86.1°E, about 610 km North-east of Trincomalee.

It is very likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours anda Very Severe Cyclonic Storm by 18th morning. It is very likely to move north-northwest wards initially untill 17th and then re-curve north-northeastwards towards west Bengal coast during 18th to 20th May.

Due to the influence of the system the prevailing showery condition over the island particularly in the south-western part is likely to continue further. Very heavy showers above 150mm are likely at some places. Wind speed can be increase up to (50-60) kmph at times over the island. Cloudy skies can be expected over the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces with isolated very heavy showers exceeding 150mm.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity during thundershowers.