23 May 2018

Water plants shut down; power cuts in flood-hit areas

Report
from Government of Sri Lanka
Published on 22 May 2018 View Original

Several water purification plants have been shut down due to the adverse weather, said Rauf Hakeem, Minister of City Planning and Water Supply. He also points out that the power supply too has been suspended at certain purification plants.However, they will do their best to provide the public with clean water, said the minister.

Meanwhile, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has decided to cut off power in certain areas in Ratnapura district due to the current flood situation.According to the Media Spokesperson to the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy, Sulakshana Jayawardena, the power cut will affect the areas of Kuruwita, Eheliyagoda, Kirielaa and Elapatha. Meanwhile, schools belonging to 3 educational zones in the Sabaragamuwa Province will be closed today (22) due to the adverse weather conditions that prevailed in the area, said the Sabaragamuwa Provincial Education Department.

Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam had directed school principals and Zonal Directors of Education to decide whether or not to open schools in disaster prone areas. Accordingly, all schools in Ratnapura, Dehiowita and Nivithigala Educational Zones had been closed since yesterday (21).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.