Water levels of Kelani, Attanagalu and Kalu rivers on the rise

The Department of Irrigation has warned that the water level of the Kalu, Attanagalu and Kelani rivers are currently rising to ‘Flood Level’.In the meantime, Kelani River too has reached flood levels at Norwood area due to the prevailing heavy rainfall. The Kalu River has also neared the spill level at Milla Kanda, the Irrigation Department said, issuing an advisory on the possible rise of the river’s water level. Accordingly, the people living in low-level areas of these rivers have been advised to move to safer locations due to the threat of floods.