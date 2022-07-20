Urgent medicinal supplies from the United States to the people of Sri Lanka

Joint Media Release by the Embassy of Sri Lanka Washington D.C. and Heart to Heart International United States

Consequent to the request of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Washington D.C., and under the guidance of His Excellency Ambassador Mahinda Samarasinghe, Heart to Heart International, a renowned global humanitarian organization in the United States made a generous in-kind donation of urgent medicinal supplies worth USD 908,547 (i.e., LKR 326,077,518.30) to the people of Sri Lanka.

In coordination with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Sri Lanka, this first consignment of medicinal supplies, at the expense of Heart to Heart International, reached Colombo via air on 13 July 2022. The Ministry of Health will receive the consignment for immediate distribution at no cost to the people of Sri Lanka.

At a time that international aid and medicinal supplies are imperative for the island nation, the people of Sri Lanka and this Embassy express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to Heart to Heart International in their continuous efforts and commitment to assist Sri Lanka.

Headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, Heart to Heart International (HHI) is a global humanitarian organization focused on improving access to health. Since its inception in 1992, HHI has delivered medical aid and supplies worth $2.4 billion to more than 130 countries, including within the United States. HHI responds to natural disasters both domestically and internationally by supplying medical relief and mobilizing volunteers. The organization is a 4-star Charity Navigator charity, a BBB Accredited charity and is on the "Philanthropy 400."

Heart to Heart International hopes to provide more humanitarian assistance to the Government of Sri Lanka to ensure that the best care is provided to its people. This Embassy and Heart to Heart International shall continue to work in collaboration with the Ministry of Health to procure further medicinal consignments to Sri Lanka in the coming months.

Embassy of Sri Lanka, Heart to Heart International,

Washington, D.C. Kansas

19 July, 2022