23 May 2019

UNICEF Sri Lanka Humanitarian Situation Report #5, 22 May 2019

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 22 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.05 MB)

Highlights

  • Following the deadly Easter Sunday bombings (21 April 2019), communal tensions escalated over the past two weeks. Inter-communal violence by an organized mob in the North-Western Province and Gampaha District started on 11 May 2019 targeting mosques and Muslim owned businesses, causing further strain on the already fragile communal tolerance. Police enforced curfew to control the mob until 16 May 2019.

  • UNICEF has completed 57 per cent of the delivery of urgently required medical items to the four hospitals treating over 100 injured children and other affected people.

  • The government schools commenced for the second term of the year on 6 May 2019. However, school attendance remains extremely low even six weeks after the attacks. UNICEF is supporting the Ministry of Education to develop and circulate guidelines on school safety and security. UNICEF also works with multiple stakeholders to promote a ‘back-to-school’ campaign to increase school attendance.

  • UNICEF has been supporting the UNRCO and UNHCR in conducting feasibility assessment of rehabilitation centres to identify a suitable relocation site for 1,200 refugees and asylum seekers who have been displaced after being evicted from the rented houses due to increasing tensions with the host communities after the attacks.

  • UNICEF urgently requires $640,000 to meet the needs of children and women affected by the crisis.

265 Number of people killed, including 52 children.

Over 500 Total number of people injured during the attacks and need assistance, including 81 children.

3,900 Number of children to receive community based psychosocial support.

40,000 Number of children to benefit from school based psychosocial support.

Situation Overview

Sri Lanka saw another spate of violence perceived to be perpetrated by organized mobs in the North-Western and Western provinces from 11 - 13 May 2019. Police immediately imposed curfew in these provinces for several days and mobilized security forces to control attacks on Muslims and their property in these areas. Media reports that one person was killed during these attacks. In some areas, property belonging to Sinhala communities were also vandalized. Government immediately blocked social media sites. The mainstream news neither provide details on casualties and damages in these areas nor any prevailing humanitarian needs. The information is restricted and limited. The police report that they have arrested over 70 individuals in connection with this violence. Meanwhile the UN and the European Union have called upon the government to take all appropriate measures to reassure all citizens that it will protect and uphold their safety and their rights.

Over 600 people have been arrested so far in connection with the attacks; some 85 of them remain in custody. The Special Investigation Committee appointed by the President to investigate the incidents has submitted two interim reports to the President and the content of the reports is yet to be made public. On 7 May 2019, the President of Sri Lanka stated that 99 per cent of the suspects of the Easter attacks have been arrested and their explosive materials seized. He also requested the foreign countries to lift travel ban on Sri Lanka and claimed it is ‘safe to visit Sri Lanka’ now. On 14 May 2019, the Government issued an extraordinary Gazette notification under the Public Security Ordinance has banned three organizations in Sri Lanka, namely National Thowheed Jamath, Jammiyathul Millathu Ibrahim and Willayath As Seylani.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.