UNICEF Sri Lanka Humanitarian Situation Report #5, 22 May 2019

Highlights

Following the deadly Easter Sunday bombings (21 April 2019), communal tensions escalated over the past two weeks. Inter-communal violence by an organized mob in the North-Western Province and Gampaha District started on 11 May 2019 targeting mosques and Muslim owned businesses, causing further strain on the already fragile communal tolerance. Police enforced curfew to control the mob until 16 May 2019.

UNICEF has completed 57 per cent of the delivery of urgently required medical items to the four hospitals treating over 100 injured children and other affected people.

The government schools commenced for the second term of the year on 6 May 2019. However, school attendance remains extremely low even six weeks after the attacks. UNICEF is supporting the Ministry of Education to develop and circulate guidelines on school safety and security. UNICEF also works with multiple stakeholders to promote a ‘back-to-school’ campaign to increase school attendance.

UNICEF has been supporting the UNRCO and UNHCR in conducting feasibility assessment of rehabilitation centres to identify a suitable relocation site for 1,200 refugees and asylum seekers who have been displaced after being evicted from the rented houses due to increasing tensions with the host communities after the attacks.

UNICEF urgently requires $640,000 to meet the needs of children and women affected by the crisis.

265 Number of people killed, including 52 children.

Over 500 Total number of people injured during the attacks and need assistance, including 81 children.

3,900 Number of children to receive community based psychosocial support.

40,000 Number of children to benefit from school based psychosocial support.

Situation Overview

Sri Lanka saw another spate of violence perceived to be perpetrated by organized mobs in the North-Western and Western provinces from 11 - 13 May 2019. Police immediately imposed curfew in these provinces for several days and mobilized security forces to control attacks on Muslims and their property in these areas. Media reports that one person was killed during these attacks. In some areas, property belonging to Sinhala communities were also vandalized. Government immediately blocked social media sites. The mainstream news neither provide details on casualties and damages in these areas nor any prevailing humanitarian needs. The information is restricted and limited. The police report that they have arrested over 70 individuals in connection with this violence. Meanwhile the UN and the European Union have called upon the government to take all appropriate measures to reassure all citizens that it will protect and uphold their safety and their rights.

Over 600 people have been arrested so far in connection with the attacks; some 85 of them remain in custody. The Special Investigation Committee appointed by the President to investigate the incidents has submitted two interim reports to the President and the content of the reports is yet to be made public. On 7 May 2019, the President of Sri Lanka stated that 99 per cent of the suspects of the Easter attacks have been arrested and their explosive materials seized. He also requested the foreign countries to lift travel ban on Sri Lanka and claimed it is ‘safe to visit Sri Lanka’ now. On 14 May 2019, the Government issued an extraordinary Gazette notification under the Public Security Ordinance has banned three organizations in Sri Lanka, namely National Thowheed Jamath, Jammiyathul Millathu Ibrahim and Willayath As Seylani.