UNICEF Sri Lanka Humanitarian Situation Report #4, 3 May 2019

Highlights

• Ten days after the Easter Sunday attacks on 21 April 2019, the country is still on high alert with search operations underway to find the perpetrators.

• Another 12 people were killed by a suicide explosion during a police raid on a house in Ampara, Eastern Province, on 26 April 2019, bringing the total deaths to 265. Six children were victims of this explosion.

• Government confirms that 42 foreigners were among the dead and additional 12 foreigners are not yet accounted for.

• Currently, 69 people are still receiving treatment in hospital, including 17 in Intensive Care Units. In consultation with the hospitals treating the injured, UNICEF is continuing procurement of the urgently required medical equipment to strengthen clinical services.

• Government agencies continue their assessments of the impact of the attacks, including the situation of children and women, with support from UNICEF and other agencies.

• The government has closed all schools until 6 May 2019 and have declared a partial state of emergency.

• At least 1,200 refugees and asylum seekers have been displaced after being evicted from their homes and have been temporarily sheltered in a police station, mosque and school.

Situation Overview

The Government has banned two local organizations - National Thowheed Jaamat (NTJ) and Jaamiyathul Millathu Ibrahim (JMI) – who have been held responsible for the suicide bombings. The security situation remains on high alert with fresh warnings that these group are preparing for new attacks.

With many countries issuing travel advisories and categorizing Sri Lanka as a high-risk country, the potential negative impact to the tourism industry is substantial. Media reports state that a 50% drop in tourist arrivals is expected over the coming two months. Tourism is Sri Lanka’s third largest and fastest growing source of foreign currency accounting for almost $4.4 billion of gross domestic product in 2018 The President, invoking the emergency laws banned face coverings with effect from 29 April 2019. Accordingly, any face coverings which make it difficult to identify persons are banned.

There are concerns for potential communal violence and tension in retaliation to the attacks. Churches and Christian schools will remain closed until further notice due to threats of new attacks. According to media reports 1,200 refugees from Pakistan and Afghanistan have been displaced after landlords came under local pressure to evict them. Many have sought safety at nearby mosques or at the police station in Negombo, the western coastal town where one of the deadliest church bombings occurred. The humanitarian situation in these shelter locations lack basic services and are not conducive for displaced people.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Watch has called upon the government to take all necessary steps to protect and ensure the safety of refugees and asylum seekers from violence and retaliation. According to UNHCR there are 1,600 registered refugees and asylum seekers, mostly from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iran.