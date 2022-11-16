UNICEF Sri Lanka Humanitarian Situation Report #2 (Economic Crisis), 1 July to 30 October 2022

Highlights

• Sri Lanka continues to grapple with rising inflation, food insecurity and poverty amidst a major economic crisis and an estimated 6.2 million people moderately acute food insecure. Children in Sri Lanka are at the heart of the crisis due to disruption of services and increased needs in education, protection, health, nutrition, social protection and water, sanitation and hygiene.

• UNICEF Sri Lanka continues to support government to address increasing lifesaving needs of children and their families in a worsening food security crisis in the country.

• To date, UNICEF has reached nearly 1 million people, including 712,000 children with humanitarian assistance. This includes over 400,000 people in urban and small-towns with access to safe drinking water for one month; 869 children with severe acute malnutrition with the provision of BP-100; 384,000 children in rural and estate areas with educational materials, more than 204,000 adolescents with mental health and psychosocial support services in communities and in schools, and 3,010 mothers with young children through humanitarian cash transfers for 3 months in Colombo municipal area

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF appealed for USD 25 million to provide timely life-saving humanitarian services to nearly 2.8 million people, including 1.7 million children affected by the economic crisis in Sri Lanka. Adequate funding allows UNICEF to sustain its interventions from June to December 2022. UNICEF Sri Lanka Country Office launched its Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) on 10 June 2022 aligned with the UN inter-agency Humanitarian Needs and Priorities (HNP) appeal for Sri Lanka. The HAC has been funded thanks to the generous contribution of bilateral, public and private donors. UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Canada, Switzerland, USAID, the Central Emergency Response Fund, UNICEF USA, FCDO and Global Thematic Humanitarian Funds for their generous contributions, without which UNICEF would be unable to meet the most pressing needs of woman, children, and most vulnerable populations affected by the worst economic crisis the country has experienced since independence.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Sri Lanka is amidist an acute economic crisis with worsening food insecurity forecasted between October 2022 and February 2023 1 . An estimated 6.2 million people (28 per cent of the total population in the country) are moederately acute food insecure, while 66,000 people are severely acute food insecure. Two in five households (41.8 per cent) spend more than 75 per cent of their expenditures on purchasing food, leaving little to spend on health and education. Many families have exhausted their savings and are struggling to make ends meet due to crippling inflation.

In a context of soaring inflation, heightened income insecurity and scarce availability of essential products (e.g., food, fuel, fertilizers and medicines), families are unable to meet their basic needs. Following the onset of the crisis in March 2022, headline inflation (year-on year change in Colombo Consumer Price Index) increased to 29.8 per cent in April, from 14.2 per cent in January 2022. In September 2022, headline inflation was at a record high of 69.8 per cent from 64.3 per cent in August 2022. In addition, food inflation (year-on-year) increased to 94.9 per cent in September from 25 per cent in January 2022. As a result, many families are prioritizing food and health expenses over education and child protection needs.

Children continue to face protection challenges, with increasing reports of more parents seeking to admit their children to childcare institutes due to rising food insecurity, poverty and labour migration by parents. Sri Lanka’s outward labour migration has increased by 286 per cent (year-on-year) in 2022 amid deepening economic and political crises in the country. Schools re-opened for all students, all 5 days a week, from mid-August, relieving students and parents of concerns on learning losses. However, school attendance is frequently low among students and teachers, particularly those in rural schools, due to transportation challenges, economic hardship and limited provision of school meals, which discourages school attendance.

In addition, essential health services have been severely affected by critical shortages of medicines, affecting pregnant and lactating women and children. Shortages of pharmaceutical medicines and medical equipment continue, affecting surgeries and medical examinations performed at major hospitals8 . On 1 August 2022, the Government of Sri Lanka introduced a national fuel pass (QR code system) which sets weekly fuel quota for vehicles. The measure has been linked to the successful end of months long queues near fuel stations.