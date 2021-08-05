UNICEF ROSA Humanitarian Situation Report No. 22 - 1 January-30 June 2021

Highlights

The surge in the deadly Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) created a dire humanitarian situation across South Asia particularly overwhelming the health systems for several weeks since early March 2021. The COVID-19 has severely disrupted the socio-economic development in Bhutan, Maldives and Sri Lanka.

Nationwide school closures disrupted education with consequences that may result in a roll back of substantial gains made in the past years.

UNICEF continued to support scale-up responses of the governments, focusing on raising awareness, limiting the spread of COVID-19 and mitigating the consequences of COVID-19.

The countries have given a high priority to vaccinate their populations with Bhutan leading in the South Asian region with over 60.3 per cent of their population fully vaccinated followed by Maldives with 49.5 percent of 28 th July 2021. And, 8.7 percent of Sri Lankan population has been fully vaccinated with the same timeline.