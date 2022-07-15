UN urges stakeholders to ensure peaceful transition of power

Hanaa Singer-Hamdy UN Resident Coordinator

The United Nations in Sri Lanka urges all stakeholders to ensure a peaceful transition of power in full respect for the Constitution.

It is imperative that the transition of power is accompanied by broad and inclusive consultation within and outside Parliament.

It is important that the root causes of the current instability and the people’s grievances are addressed. Dialogue with all stakeholders is the best way to address the concerns and fulfil the aspirations of all Sri Lankans.

The authorities must ensure that in maintaining law and order the security forces exercise restraint and operate in strict compliance with human rights principles and standards.

The United Nations stands ready to provide support to the Government and people of Sri Lanka to address both immediate and long-term needs.