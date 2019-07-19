Two spill gates opened in Laxapana Reservoir

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) says that two spill gates have been opened in the Laxapana Reservoir, due to the prevailing heavy rainfall.People living downstream are advised to be vigilant in this regard, the DMC said issuing an alert. Especially those living in the lower valley areas of the Kelani River and the people who use water from the Kelani River for daily necessities are urged the remain vigilant in this regard.

Meanwhile the DMC further said that people who are participating in excursions are also advised to pay close attention to the prevailing weather condition before bathing in any rivers or beaches. The general public is requested to contact the DMC’s emergency hotline service (117) for further information.