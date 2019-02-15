15 Feb 2019

A two day Dengue control field programme to commence today

Report
from Government of Sri Lanka
Published on 14 Feb 2019 View Original

A two day dengue control field programme will take place in high risk areas in selected districts today and tomorrow (14th and 15th) with the intention of preventing a possible dengue outbreak, Health Ministry spokesman said.According to the spokesman, the programme will take place in identified high risk MOH divisions located in Colombo, Gampaha, Kaluthara and Jaffna districts with the aim of preventing a possible dengue outbreak in near future with rainy condition. About 650 teams will take part in the programme.

The programme will be implemented with the support of the Presidential task Force and National dengue Control Unit, health staffs etc. Special attention will be paid to construction sites, schools, religious institutions, etc. The programme will be implemented with the participation of the community, he said.

Health Ministry requests the public to allocate at least 30 minutes per week to destroy all possible mosquito breeding sites located their premise. Even the quantity of water collected inside a pen clip or a tiny bottle top is adequate to breed dengue mosquitoes and the larvae can survive up to two years without water in a dry environment, he added.

