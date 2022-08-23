Turkiye Donates Emergency Medicine and Medical Supplies to the Government of Sri Lanka [EN/SI/TA]

The Government of Turkiye donated USD one million worth of emergency medicines and other medical supplies which are urgently required by the hospitals in Sri Lanka. The first consignment which includes Filgasstrin injections, were airlifted to Sri Lanka and were received by the officials of the Ministry of Health of Sri Lanka on 14 August, 2022.

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Turkiye M.Rizvi Hassen during his meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye Mevlut Cavusoglu and the Chairman of Turkiye -Sri Lanka Parliamentarian Friendship Group Ahmet Hamdi Camli on 17 August, 2022 thanked and expressed gratitude to the President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Government of Turkiye for the generous donation and the solidarity extended to the Government and people of Sri Lanka.

The two containers of other medicines and medical supplies left the Izmit Sea Port, Turkiye on 17 August, 2022 and are expected to reach the Colombo Port by mid-September 2022.

The donation was a result of a request made by Ambassador Hassen during his meeting with the Chairman of Turkiye - Sri Lanka Parliamentarian Friendship Group Ahmet Hamdi Camli and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye in the month of May 2022 to brief about the situation in Sri Lanka with a request to consider assisting the health sector of Sri Lanka. Subsequently, the Ministry of Health of Turkiye coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye and expedited the dispatch of the medical consignment with the approval of the President of the Republic of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Ankara