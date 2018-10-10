Troops rush to provide flood relief

The heavy rainfall experienced over the past several days has resulted in flooding being reported from a few places. According to the latest weather forecasts issued by the Met. Department, due to the low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, prevailing showery condition is expected to increase over the island during tomorrow. Showers or thundershowers are expected at times in the Western, North-western, Central and Sabaragamuwa Provinces and in Galle and Matara Districts.

Meanwhile, Army troops under the Security Force Headquarters - West (SFHQ-West) rushed to the Parliament complex area during the early hours on Sunday (07) to take measures to prevent the entrance areas from getting inundated. According to Army media, troops had stacked sand bags along the edges of the entry road that runs across the Diyawanna Oya waterway.

Troops were able to prevent the access road from flooding and also took preventive measures to avoid any possible breeching of flood water.

In another rain caused incident, troops of the Security Force Headquarters - Central (SFHQ-Cen) had to rush to provide relief and assistance to remove trees and branches that have fallen on houses and roads in Balana, Katakumbura and Amunupura areas in Kadugannawa Divisional Secretariat Division on Friday (05).