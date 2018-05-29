29 May 2018

Troops continue with flood relief operations

Report
from Government of Sri Lanka
Published on 29 May 2018

A group of 150 Army personnel rendered assistance to secure the Uyilankulam tank bund in Thunukkai Divisional Secretariat in Killinochchi after it was threatened with a major breach, on Sunday (27). Troops who rushed to the location upon being informed of the imminent threat took action to stack more than 2800 sand bags and avert any breaching of the bund.

Troops, in coordination with relevant state agencies undertook this challenging task as the tank was reaching spill level following heavy rains in the area. More than 50 tractors were utilized to collect and transport sand bags. A large number of civilians had also assisted the troops in this endevour.

More than 500 families are reportedly living in the tank's surroundings.In a similar operation in Ratnapura, troops stacked sandbags and prevented a breach in the Elapatha tank bund after increase in water levels had posed a threat to the tank bund. Troops took emergency preventive measures on Saturday (26) after a sudden rise in water levels posed a threat to the inhabitants of the surrounding houses. The outflow through the sluice gates alone couldn't manage the rise of water levels thus the troops had to intervene and assist in taking preventive measures to protect the lives and property of the civilians in the neighborhood.

Meanwhile troops held a mobile medical clinic for flood-affected civilians, housed at the Yatagampitiya Primary School in Bulathsinhala. The displaced people were provided transport facilities by the troops to attend the medical clinic held at the Public Health Inspector's Office (PHI) Paragoda West in the Bulathsinhala Divisional Secretariat. In Mahawewa, troops were deployed to assist people to pass the inundated areas of the main road, on Saturday. Troops helped people being left stranded after flash floods had covered large parts of the road making it impassable. Boats were used to transport the people from the Mahawewa Junction to Thaniwella Devalaya in Madampe.

